China imposes mandatory virus tests for arrivals from S.Korea

SEOUL/BEIJING: China resumed mandatory Covid-19 tests for arrivals from South Korea Wednesday, in its latest tit-for-tat response over Seoul’s strengthened antivirus curbs against travellers from the neighbouring nation.

In a notice sent Tuesday to airlines operating between the two neighbours, Chinese aviation authorities said all passengers on board direct flights from South Korea to China will receive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on arrival from Wednesday, Yonhap news agency quoted officials and sources.

Those who test positive are required to be quarantined or hospitalised.

It is the latest in a series of retaliatory measures targeting South Korea after Seoul tightened curbs on travellers from China last month due to the fast spread of new cases in the neighbouring country.

Last month, China scrapped its previous requirement of mandatory PCR tests on all international arrivals.

Seoul’s embassy in Beijing said it was informed by the Chinese government of the new regulation for travellers from South Korea only. - Bernama