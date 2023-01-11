China successfully launches TianhuI-5 satellite

AIYUAN: China successfully launched a satellite on Wednesday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in north China’s Shanxi Province, reported Xinhua.

A modified version of the Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying the satellite Tianhui-5 lifted off at 6:50 a.m. (Beijing Time).

The satellite has entered its preset orbit. It will be used for geographic mapping, land resource survey, scientific experiments and other missions.

The launch was the 494th mission undertaken by the Long March rocket series.-Bernama-Xinhua