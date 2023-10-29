China, US need to strengthen ties, jointly respond to global challenges – FM

BEIJING: China and the United States must strengthen mutual interaction and jointly respond to global challenges in the face of geopolitical conflicts and disruptions to the world order, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, reported Sputnik.

Wang visited the US from Oct 26 to 28 at the invitation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“Facing geopolitical conflicts and disruptions in the world order, China and the US need to strengthen interaction and jointly respond to global issues,“ Wang said after talks with US leadership in Washington.

Despite various differences and contradictions between the two countries, both recognise that maintaining dialogue is useful and even necessary, he added.

China and the US have agreed to work together to organise a meeting between leaders of the two countries in San Francisco, but the “road” to San Francisco will not be smooth, Wang said.

“Both sides hope that Chinese-US relations will stabilise as soon as possible and strive for improvement,“ Wang said.

The relations between China and the US have been strained partly due to the latest escalation around Taiwan that took place in April after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with then-US House speaker Kevin McCarthy.-Bernama-Sputnik