BANGKOK: Red lanterns adorn Yaowarat Road, Bangkok’s Chinatown, while the bustling sidewalks are lined with stalls selling Chinese New Year goods (pix) in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration on Friday.

Bangkok’s Chinatown transforms into a festive hub, where shoppers are busy browsing goods from fresh flowers and plants to snacks, tangerines, pomelos, Chinese traditional lanterns, ornaments and decorations, as well as goods for religious rituals.

The din and noise of shoppers haggling with traders while workers were busy loading and unloading along the sidewalks fill the air.

However, the Lunar New Year celebrations will be different this year. Traders and stallholders said the crowds are smaller compared to last year.

‘Huat Kueh’ (steamed cake) seller Orawan Anantawongchai said sales is slower this year as many are buying less to usher in the year of the Ox.

“The Covid-19 pandemic dampened the mood for the Chinese New Year celebration, and the crowds are a far cry from previous year.

“Customers have reduced their orders... my businesses have dropped at least 40 per cent,” the 65-year-old Thai-Chinese told Bernama.

Thailand’s consumer spending during this Lunar New Year is projected to drop more than a fifth – to 44.9 billion baht – from 57.63 billion baht last year (2020) after a Covid-19 outbreak hit consumption and activity, according to a survey by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) – marking a 13-year low since 2009.

President of UTCC, Thanavath Phonvichai, was quoted by Bangkok Post as saying that the sharp drop in spending during the annual festive season reflects the economy’s position, which remains in a deep and long slowdown.

A trader selling new year decorations, Chana Chawalityangyong, said the celebration this year is much quieter.

“This year has been tough for all of us. Covid-19 has impacted markets and businesses. Many customers cut down on their buying,” he said.

Thailand, yearly, attracts thousands of Chinese tourists to visit Chinatown during the Lunar New Year.

However, this year, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has cancelled the annual Chinese New Year celebration in Yaowarat to curb the spread of Covid-19 and to ensure public safety.

For Chana and Orawan, they hope the year of the Ox will bring them good health, happiness and prosperity as well as a return to normalcy.

“I hope tourists will come back to Chinatown soon,” he said. -Bernama