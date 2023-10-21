Climate activist Greta Thunberg expresses solidarity with Palestine

LONDON: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Friday expressed her support for the Palestinian people as the latest conflict in Gaza enters into its second week.

“Week 270. Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected,“ Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted Thunberg as saying on X.

Accompanying the message was a photograph of Thunberg and three other individuals holding pro-Palestine posters.

Earlier this week, the 20-year-old was charged by British police after being arrested at a demonstration outside a London hotel, where an oil and gas conference was taking place.

She was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov 15.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported Friday that more than 4,100 Palestinians have been killed by Israel’s ongoing bombing campaign. -Bernama-Anadolu