Co-defendant in Trump’s Georgia election case pleads guilty

WASHINGTON: Scott Hall, one of the co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case involving former US pesident Donald Trump, has entered a guilty plea during a hearing in Fulton County Superior Court, reported Sputnik.

Hall faces seven charges alleging he was part of a conspiracy, along with Trump, to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election in Georgia. Scott is accused of tampering with electronic voting machines in Coffee County.

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee on Friday imposed a12-month probation for each count against him, effectively resulting in a five-year probation term, along with a US$1,000 fine for each count, totalling US$5,000.

In addition, McAfee ordered Scott not to participate in any activities regarding polling or the administration of elections.-Bernama