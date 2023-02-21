Covid-19 death toll in Philippines breaches 66,000

MANILA: The number of people who died from Covid-19 in the Philippines has reached 66,030, according to the Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) data, reported Xinhua.

The DOH reported the first case of Covid-19 in the Philippines on Jan 30, 2020. On March, 2020, the agency reported the first local Covid-19 transmission and the first Covid-19 death in the Southeast Asian country.

The agency reported the highest single-day tally on Jan 15 last year, with 39,004 new cases. As of Monday, the country has tallied 4,075,545 infections.

The Philippines, a country of around 110 million population, has fully vaccinated nearly 74 million people, while 21.5 million have received booster shots. - Bernama