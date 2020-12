SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that one of the 14 imported Covid-19 cases in the republic announced Friday is a Singaporean who returned from Malaysia.

Labelled as case 58748, the 25-year-old man who was asymptomatic has been isolated upon arrival in Singapore, it said in its full data released late last night.

The ministry said 11 other imported cases were also asymptomatic who were detected from its proactive screening and surveillance, while two others were symptomatic.

As of noon Friday, the republic reported a total of 14 new cases, with none in the community or residing in dormitories, thus bringing the total infection here to 58,509.

The MOH has so far classified 1,727 of the reported cases as imported, 2,276 as community cases and 54,506 involving dorm residents. — Bernama