Cyclone Mocha largely destroyed temporary shelters in northern Myanmar, Asean finds

ISTANBUL: Cyclone Mocha that hit Myanmar last month “largely destroyed” temporary shelters for the displaced in the northern parts of the country, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Anadolu reported that the regional bloc also announced US$1.64 million in humanitarian aid for the affected people.

Around 700,000 houses were damaged throughout the country due to Cyclone Mocha, according to the UN Development Programme.

The Asean noted that its Emergency Response and Assessment Team completed the initial evaluation of the affected areas in Myanmar, identifying the immediate requirements last week.

As more heavy rainfalls are expected to come, increasing the risk of floods and landslides due to the monsoon season in the region, the Asean has scheduled transportation of more relief supplies for June 16 and 22 by sea.

The relief items dispatched to Myanmar from the warehouse in Subang, Malaysia, include essential non-food items such as shelter equipment and kits, as well as water sanitation and hygiene supplies, with a total value of US$1.64 million.

The final batches, comprising non-food items and water and sanitation hygiene kits, are expected to arrive in Myanmar on June 20 and 27.

The UN Development Programme last Friday warned that the current response for Myanmar is “not enough” due to the devastation in the country caused by Cyclone Mocha.

Asean is a political and economic union of 10 member states, including Myanmar, in Southeast Asia. It promotes intergovernmental cooperation and facilitates economic, political, and sociocultural integration among its members in Asia-Pacific.

It also provides humanitarian assistance, through its Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management, to Myanmar, while the special envoy was assigned to undertake visits to Myanmar to “meet with all parties concerned.” - Bernama