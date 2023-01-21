Death toll from Tibet avalanche reaches 28

MOSCOW: The search and rescue operation following an avalanche in the Tibet Autonomous Region in western China has ended and finalised the death toll at 28, Sputnik reported, quoting the state-run China Central Television (CCTV) report on Friday, citing local emergency services.

Media reported that as many as 1,300 rescuers with 236 transport and specialised vehicles were involved in the rescue operation in the district of Nyingchi.

The Public Safety Bureau of Medog county received an emergency alert on Tuesday evening. The avalanche blocked entrances to a tunnel on the highway connecting Medog and Mainling counties. People and cars were trapped inside the blocked tunnel. - Bernama