Death toll in India’s train mishap rises to 14

NEW DELHI: The death toll in India’s train mishap that occurred in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh rose to 14 on Monday, with over 50 people injured, confirmed an official of the Indian Railways, reported Xinhua.

The mishap took place late on Sunday evening when two passenger trains collided in the state’s Vizianagaram district.

According to the official, the train mishap occurred when one of the passenger trains jumped the signals and hit the other train from behind.

The injured were admitted to hospitals. Thirteen people were killed at the site of the mishap, and one died in a hospital during medical treatment.

After the train collision, 33 trains were cancelled and six others rescheduled. According to the latest reports, train traffic had assumed at the site of the mishap as debris of the two damaged trains were removed and the railway tracks cleared.

The impact of the mishap was serious as three coaches of one train, and the locomotive and two coaches of the other were badly damaged, capsized and thrown besides the railway tracks.

The federal government and the Andhra Pradesh state government have announced financial compensation for the families of the dead and those injured. -Bernama