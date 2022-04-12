Dior holds first-ever fashion show at Giza Pyramids in Egypt

CAIRO: French luxury fashion house Christian Dior held the first-ever fashion show on the Giza Plateau near the famous pyramid complex in Egypt, said the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Architects.

On Saturday, Dior presented its Fall/Winter 2023 men’s collection.

“It is the first Dior fashion show in Egypt and the first time in history when a fashion show took place at the Pyramids of Giza,“ the ministry stated in a press release obtained by Sputnik.

In October, Italian designer Stefano Ricci held a fashion show at the ancient Egyptian Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor in southern Egypt. - Bernama