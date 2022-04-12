  1. World

Dior holds first-ever fashion show at Giza Pyramids in Egypt

A model presents a creation at the Christian Dior fashion show at the Giza Pyramids Necropolis on the outskirts of the twin city of Egypt's capital on December 3, 2022. French fashion house Dior today held its first show at Egypt's ancient Giza pyramids, presenting its 2023 fall men's collection in the shadow of the of the millennia-old tombs. - AFPPIXA model presents a creation at the Christian Dior fashion show at the Giza Pyramids Necropolis on the outskirts of the twin city of Egypt's capital on December 3, 2022. French fashion house Dior today held its first show at Egypt's ancient Giza pyramids, presenting its 2023 fall men's collection in the shadow of the of the millennia-old tombs. - AFPPIX

CAIRO: French luxury fashion house Christian Dior held the first-ever fashion show on the Giza Plateau near the famous pyramid complex in Egypt, said the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Architects.

On Saturday, Dior presented its Fall/Winter 2023 men’s collection.

“It is the first Dior fashion show in Egypt and the first time in history when a fashion show took place at the Pyramids of Giza,“ the ministry stated in a press release obtained by Sputnik.

In October, Italian designer Stefano Ricci held a fashion show at the ancient Egyptian Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor in southern Egypt. - Bernama