Dozens of Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa complex

JERUSALEM: Dozens of Israeli settlers guarded by the Israeli police force stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex on Thursday morning, Anadolu Agency reported.

Israeli police assaulted and tried to detain dozens of Palestinian worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem, according to eyewitnesses.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that a large force of Israeli police fired rubber bullets at dozens of worshipers and chased them to the roof of the Qibli Mosque.

Israeli settlement groups have called for large-scale incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque on the occasion of the founding anniversary of Israel, which is being marked on Thursday.

Al-Aqsa is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the “Temple Mount,“ claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times. - Bernama