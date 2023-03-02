Drugs worth US$1.69m discovered from 12-year-old boy in SW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan coast guards seized 26.2 kg of narcotics from a 12-year-old boy in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province, a statement said on Friday.

The coast guards were searching passenger vehicles at a check post when a passenger bus heading to the southern port city of Karachi arrived and its passengers were checked, reported Xinhua, quoting the statement.

The coast guards discovered narcotics worth US$1.69 million in international market from the boy disguised as a woman, it added.

The boy was hiding the narcotics in the vest that he wore under his clothes, the statement said, adding that further investigations are underway.

In order to stop smuggling of narcotics from the coast of Pakistan, coast guards have enhanced operations across the province to foil smuggling attempts. - Bernama