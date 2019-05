BANGKOK: The Election Commission (EC) Thailand today certified 349 out of 350 constituency seats, almost seven weeks after the March 24 General Election.

Deputy EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee said a by-election would be held for one constituency in Chiang Mai following an “orange card” being issued to Pheu Thai’ candidate.

The “almost complete” official result shows Pheu Thai Party, the party linked to ousted Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, is leading with 137 while pro-military Palang Pracharat Party that backed Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha is in second place with 97 seats, Bhumjaithai (39), Democrat (33), and Future Forward Party (30).

The newly-formed Prachachat Party and Chartthaipattana Party won six seats each while Action Coalition for Thailand Party and Chart Pattana Party one seat each.

“The 150-party list member of parliaments is expected to be announced by May 9,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Local media reported that the Constitutional Court is scheduled to rule the party-list calculation formula tomorrow.

On the by-election in Chiang Mai, Pheu Thai’s Suraphol Kietchaiyakorn was found guilty of giving money to the monk of Wat Phra That Doi Chao.

Suraphol is the first winning candidate stripped of his seat. He will not contest in the upcoming by-election and he is banned from politics for one year.

Local media reported that Suraphol admitted he gave 2,000 baht in cash and a clock to Phra Khruba Sam of Wat Phra That Doi Chao at the temple on Feb 14, the day election laws took effect. However, he denied the gifts were aimed at canvassing for votes.

Meanwhile Sawaeng said the EC is still examining and clearing all complaints filed on the March 24 General Election, the first election since the 2014 coup.

Meanwhile, Prayuth confirmed that 15 members of the cabinet tendered their resignations today.

It sparks speculations that they would be appointed as one of the 250-senators.

Those who resigned included Air Chief Marshal Prajin Juntong, Deputy Prime Minister Gen Chatchai Sarikulya, PM Office Minister Suwaphan Tanyuvardhana, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Gen Surasak Karnjanarat, and Labour Minister Pol Gen Adul Saengsingkaew. — Bernama