Ecuador President Lasso undergoes ‘successful’ prostate operation

Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso presents his annual report on his second year of government before his cabinet and the press, at the Social Development Government Platform building in Quitumbe, in southern Quito, on May 24, 2023/AFPPixEcuador’s President Guillermo Lasso presents his annual report on his second year of government before his cabinet and the press, at the Social Development Government Platform building in Quitumbe, in southern Quito, on May 24, 2023/AFPPix

QUITO: Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso underwent a “successful” prostate operation in the United States, his communications team said Thursday.

The 67-year-old, who is battling to keep his job and faces snap elections in August, “underwent an intervention on the prostate” at the Houston Methodist Hospital, the press team said in a statement.

He had traveled to the US on Wednesday.

Lasso was said to be already recovering back in his hospital room.

He is due to return to Ecuador on Sunday.

Lasso issued a decree dissolving the opposition-controlled legislature last week, a day after it opened an impeachment trial against him, having accused him of allowing corruption in state-owned companies.

On Wednesday, the National Electoral Council announced the elections would be on August 20, with a second-round run-off on October 15 if needed.

Lasso had already survived an impeachment attempt last June when his detractors in parliament failed to secure the two-thirds majority needed to remove him.

He is due to run for reelection, but his popularity is at a record low of 10 percent.

This political instability comes as Ecuador is enduring a spike in violence related to drug trafficking in the South American country and widespread anger over the rising cost of living. -AFP