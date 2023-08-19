Ex-Afghan President calls for education for girls on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: On Afghanistan’s Independence Day, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai called for the ruling Taliban to let girls go to school and university, reported dpa news agency.

Karzai said Afghans should educate all their children, both boys and girls, in the congratulatory message on Saturday.

The Taliban leaders also marked the 104th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence from Britain in an official statement which said they are committed to their religious and cultural values and will not allow anyone to interfere in their government.

Since returning to power, the Taliban have reimposed strict policies from the late 1990s, which severely limit rights of women and girls. The Taliban banned education for girls and women past primary school.

No country has recognised the Taliban government yet.

It is not only aid groups and the international community who call for an end to restrictive Taliban rule in the country. Many Afghans believe that their country is suffering from a low level of education and is plagued by poverty - they feel the new rulers should include all walks of society in the government.

“The majority of our people are uneducated, the economy is down,“ a resident of Kabul told broadcaster TOLOnews during a live interview on Afganistan’s Independence Day. “Everything is controlled by one group who took part in Jihad. They must give a chance to all.” - Bernama