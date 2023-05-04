Foxconn founder announces Taiwan presidential bid

BEIJING: Taiwanese billionaire and founder of electronics manufacturer Foxconn, Terry Gou, announced on Wednesday that he would seek nomination as candidate for the Taiwanese presidency in the 2024 election from the opposition Kuomintang Party (KMT), Sputnik quoted Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS’ report.

Last week, Gou visited the United States to promote the island’s cooperation with Washington and the whole world. The public took the trip as a signal that the Foxconn founder has launched his 2024 presidential election campaign.

“If the KMT nominates me, I will do my best ... to win the 2024 election,“ Gou said upon his return from the US, as quoted by TVBS.

He also reportedly thanked the KMT leadership for considering him the party’s “important asset”, and apologised for leaving it four years ago.

The businessman stressed the importance of explaining to the younger generation that voting for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, which promotes Taiwan’s independence and confronts China, is dangerous and contradicts the island’s interests.

“To avoid war, Taiwan needs to accomplish two things. Firstly, resolve the confrontation between the United States and China. Secondly, keep the Democratic Progressive Party from power,“ Gou said.

Foxconn is one of the world’s largest technology manufacturers and service providers. It was established by Gou in 1974 in Taiwan. Among its customers are major international corporations such as Amazon, Apple, Xiaomi, and Microsoft.

In 2019, Gou stepped down as Foxconn chairman in order to run in the 2020 Taiwanese administration head election. However, shortly after, he announced the decision to leave the KMT.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable. - Bernama