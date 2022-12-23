French interior minister heading to site of deadly shooting in Paris that killed two people

PARIS: French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin is travelling to the scene of a deadly shooting in Paris, he tweeted, adding that all his thoughts are with the relatives of the victims, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also paid tribute to the victims and their families and said that a psychological support service would be set up in the 10th arrondissement town hall.

It was earlier reported that a man has been arrested and is being held in police custody after two people were killed and four others injured – two in serious condition – when shots were fired in central Paris.

An investigation has begun into a possible case of intentional homicide. Prosecutors say a 69-year-old suspect is in custody.

The incident which took place at 10th arrondissement was apparently in the vicinity of a Kurdish cultural centre. Police appealed via Twitter for people to avoid the area. - Bernama