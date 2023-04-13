Fresh nationwide strikes, protests in France against pension reform

PARIS: Trade unions in France have again called for strikes and rallies on Thursday against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform.

The authorities expect 400,000 to 600,000 people to take part in what is now the 12th day of nationwide protests.

The deployment of 11,500 police officers is planned, 4,200 of them in Paris.

On Friday, the Constitutional Council is expected to announce the result of a review of the reform proposal. It can overturn the reform in part or in full or declare it constitutional, reported German news agency (dpa).

The protests are directed against the gradual increase of the retirement age from 62 to 64. The centre-right government wants to close a looming gap in the pension fund with the reform.

The dispute intensified because the government pushed the text through the National Assembly without a vote.

The protests, which had been peaceful for weeks, have since been overshadowed by massive violence.

Macron wants the reform to come into force by the end of the year. - Bernama