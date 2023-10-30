G-7 calls for removal of ban on Japanese fishery products

OSAKA: The trade ministers of the Group of Seven advanced economies issued a joint statement calling for the immediate removal of the ban on imports of Japanese fishery products.

This statement was seemingly directed at China’s trade restrictions, which were imposed in response to Japan’s release of treated water from its Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, reported Japan’s Jiji Press.

The G-7 members emphasised, “We strongly call for the immediate repeal of any measures that unnecessarily restrict trade, including the newly introduced import restrictions on Japanese food products.”

The ministers expressed concern about what they perceive as a growing trend of coercive economic measures, which utilise export and import restrictions to exert pressure on trading partners.

Following the nuclear plant’s release of treated water containing trace amounts of radioactive tritium in late August, China implemented a comprehensive ban on imports of Japanese fishery products. Subsequently, Russia also imposed restrictions on these products.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, who co-chaired the meeting, stressed the need for “a calm response based on scientific grounds” in addressing China’s import ban during a press conference after the gathering.

The G-7 statement underscored the importance of import restrictions on food products being grounded in science and applied in accordance with international trade rules.

Furthermore, the ministers committed to working together to enhance corporate preparedness, aiming to help businesses avoid disadvantages resulting from economic coercion. They also emphasised the necessity of making further efforts to construct robust and reliable supply chains for critical goods like critical minerals, semiconductors, and batteries.

The G-7 countries called for unity with resource-rich and developing countries in pursuit of this goal, while condemning actions that seek to weaponize economic dependencies. - Bernama, Jiji Press.