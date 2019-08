MADRID: Gibraltar’s Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favour of releasing an Iranian supertanker seized last month on suspicion of shipping oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions, despite a US request to detain the vessel.

Chief Justice Anthony Dudley said in court that since Iran had guaranteed in writing that the destination of the Grace 1 would not be a country subject to international sanctions, the vessel “is no longer subject to detention.”

He added that the tribunal had not received a written detention request from the United States. — AFP