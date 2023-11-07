Greece faces heatwave, 45 degrees celsius expected in Athens

ATHENS: From Friday, temperatures are expected to rise to over 40 degrees Celsius in large parts of Greece, reported German news agency (dpa).

In the capital Athens, maximum temperatures could reach 45 degrees on Saturday, the country’s weather service said on Tuesday. Authorities are urging residents and tourists to be cautious and recommend avoiding heavy physical exertion.

Many cities and municipalities will open air-conditioned halls to the public for people to seek refuge in.

Several trade unions called for Friday to be declared a day off because of the heat, but the government has not yet commented on this.

People are urged to work from home if possible. Employers have been asked not to require their workers to do heavy physical work outdoors.

Meteorologists could not say how long the heatwave will last. However, they fear that the high temperatures could last for up to 10 days. - Bernama