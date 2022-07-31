Guatemala’s President unharmed after gunmen fire on military escort

BOGOTA: Guatemala’s President Alejandro Giammattei escaped unharmed after an armed attack on his entourage in the northwest of the country, Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted the local media Sunday.

Several people were injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire at Giammattei’s delegation in Huehuetenango city on Saturday, officials said.

Clashes took place between the military escort guarding the president’s entourage and the assailants.

A large-scale investigation was launched into the attack. - Bernama