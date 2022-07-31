  1. World

Guatemala’s President unharmed after gunmen fire on military escort

Soldiers stand on the border between Guatemala and Mexico after a shooting between armed men and members of the Guatemala Army, near an area where Guatemala’s President Alejandro Giammattei was attending an event, in Huehuetenango, Guatemala July 30, 2022. REUTERSPIXSoldiers stand on the border between Guatemala and Mexico after a shooting between armed men and members of the Guatemala Army, near an area where Guatemala’s President Alejandro Giammattei was attending an event, in Huehuetenango, Guatemala July 30, 2022. REUTERSPIX

BOGOTA: Guatemala’s President Alejandro Giammattei escaped unharmed after an armed attack on his entourage in the northwest of the country, Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted the local media Sunday.

Several people were injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire at Giammattei’s delegation in Huehuetenango city on Saturday, officials said.

Clashes took place between the military escort guarding the president’s entourage and the assailants.

A large-scale investigation was launched into the attack. - Bernama