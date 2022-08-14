Hamas calls for end to Israeli ‘crimes’ against Palestinians

GAZA CITY: Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Saturday called for ending Israeli “crimes” in the occupied territories.

The call came after an Israeli court ordered the demolition of a Palestinian school in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, reported Anadolu Agency.

The school is in Area C in West Bank, which is under Israel’s full control and represents 61 per cent of the occupied territory.

“The Israeli disregard of international norms, reports and laws deepens the responsibility of rights and humanitarian organisations to act to put an end to the Israeli terrorism,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement.

He said the Israeli escalation “will not give legitimacy to Israel nor succeed in wiping out the Palestinian identity.”

Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip last week killed 49 people, including 17 children, and injured 360 others, according to the Palestinian territory’s Health Ministry.

The assault came to a halt under an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire. - Bernama