Hershey Canada launches first plant-based chocolate bar in Canada

NEW YORK: Hershey Canada, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US Hershey Company, announced Tuesday the launch of its first-ever plant-based chocolate, HERSHEY'S OAT MADE, reported dpa news agency.

The manufacturer said that the new product “offers all of Hershey’s iconic, smooth, and creamy taste in a completely vegan format.”

HERSHEY'S OAT MADE is the first vegan chocolate to be introduced in Canada by Hershey's. The bars will be available in two delicious flavours, Creamy and Almond & Sea Salt.

Made using oat flour in lieu of dairy, HERSHEY'S OAT MADE bars are 100 per cent vegan, non-GMO Project Verified & have no artificial flavours, the manufacturer added. -Bernama