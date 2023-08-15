Hiker dies after falling 150 m in German alps

STUTTGART: A 34-year-old man fell 150 m in the German Alps near Berchtesgaden and died, reported German news agency (dpa).

According to the police on Monday, he had presumably followed a path that is often marked on mobile phone maps but does not exist.

In the “rocky and grassy terrain, he probably slipped and then fell over the rocks at least 150 m,“ the statement continued. He suffered fatal head injuries in the process.

The man from the western city of Siegen in the state of North Rhine Westphalia had not returned from a hike to the Hoher Laafeld peak on Saturday. For this reason, the landlord, on whose mountain pasture he had previously checked in, called the police on Sunday.

Together with a mountain rescue team, they were able to find the missing man’s lifeless body at an altitude of 1,880 m above sea level. -Bernama-dpa