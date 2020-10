CANCUN: Hurricane Delta weakened to a Category 3 storm early Wednesday as it approached Mexico’s Caribbean coast, the US National Hurricane Center said.

The hurricane was packing maximum sustained winds of 120 miles (195 kilometers) per hour, according to the Miami-based center.

It was located about 80 miles southeast of the holiday island of Cozumel, just off the Yucatan Peninsula.

On Tuesday Delta had intensified to an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane as the military was mobilized and thousands of tourists were evacuated from hotels in major beach resorts. — AFP