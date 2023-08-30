India allows sale of rice to Singapore despite export curbs

NEW DELHI: India will permit the export of rice to Singapore despite restricting the sale of select types to keep domestic prices in check.

In September of last year, the government forbade the export of broken rice, and on July 20, it forbade the export of non-basmati white rice.

It imposed further safeguards on August 27 to strictly enforce the earlier announced export restrictions.

“In view of this special relationship, India has decided to allow the export of rice to meet the food security requirements of Singapore. Formal orders in this regard will be issued shortly,“ India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Tuesday.

India’s measures have led to global rice price increases, but the government is sensitive to local food inflation due to its serious electoral and food security implications.-Bernama