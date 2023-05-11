India offers seven helicopters to Philippine Coast Guard

NEW DELHI: The Indian government is offering the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) seven helicopters for use in rescue and humanitarian efforts.

These will boost the country’s maritime operations, Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The president received India’s Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran recently.

Marcos during the meeting discussed strengthening relations between the Philippines and India.

“The discussion is going on very well. The Coast Guard is very interested -- they’ve flown the helicopter ... I would request your consideration because that would be a very positive (programme),“ Kumaran told Marcos, according to the Philippine government statement. –Bernama