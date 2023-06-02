India, Pakistan mourn loss of lives in Turkiye earthquake

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan have expressed their sadness over the loss of lives in a powerful earthquake in Turkiye on Monday.

According to Turkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 am (local time) and was centred in the country’s southeast near the Syrian border.

Its impact was severe in many Turkish and Syrian cities, with the initial death toll from the two countries being more than 350.

“In this hour of grief, I and the Pakistani nation stand in solidarity with the people of Turkiye and Syria,“ Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi said.

“Deeply saddened by the news of a massive earthquake that struck the southeastern region of Turkiye. I send my profound condolences and most sincere sympathies to my brother President Recep Tayyip and the brotherly people of Turkiye on the loss of precious lives and damage to infrastructure,“ Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said he was anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the earthquake.

“Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,“ Modi said.

He said India was ready to offer assistance to Turkiye to cope with the tragedy. - Bernama