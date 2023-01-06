India’s Delhi records coolest May in 36 years

NEW DELHI: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday said the country’s national capital territory Delhi recorded its coolest May in 36 years., reported Xinhua.

The weather department said the average maximum temperature recorded during May was 36.8 degrees Celsius. The drop in the average maximum temperature was attributed to the excess rainfall the city received in May.

May used to be the hottest month in Delhi, while maximum temperatures above the 40-degree Celsius mark were recorded in Delhi for just nine days in May, with heatwave conditions affecting some parts of the national capital for two days.

Because of the five western disturbances, Delhi in May witnessed a significant amount of rainfall of 111 mm, which is 262 per cent higher than the long-term average of 30.7 mm.-Bernama