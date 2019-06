JAKARTA: The Indonesian police’s anti-terror squad (Densus 88) and the Central Kalimantan police took into detention 34 suspected terrorists, including women and children, in Central Kalimantan’s Palangkaraya city and Gunung Mas regency, reported Vietnam News Agency.

The suspects were detained due to alleged links with terrorist network Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD).

Antara news agency quoted spokesman of the Central Kalimantan police Senior Commissioner Hendra Rochmawan as saying that the police have named two of them as residents of Palangkaraya while the rest are under investigation.

The JAD is viewed as a dangerous group, as all of its members are trained in assembling high-explosive bombs in Central Kalimantan for six months.

Its members could prepare pipe bombs and bombs that could be controlled remotely from a cell phone. They target the police in Jakarta, not in Central Kalimantan, Rochmawan noted.

During the raid conducted at several locations in the province, Indonesia’s Densus 88 squad had managed to confiscate materials for assembling bombs. — Bernama