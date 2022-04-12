Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupts, residents evacuate

JAKARTA: Mount Semeru volcano in Lumajang, East Java erupted on Sunday with the hot ash plume rising up to 1,500 metres, Indonesia’s volcanology agency said.

The avalanche of hot clouds have been moving up to 13 kilometres southeast, blanketing populated areas below the eruption zone and blocking sunlight.

The National Disaster Management Authority evacuated almost 1,979 people living in nearby villages in Lumanjang and Malang districts to 11 temporary shelters.

However, no immediate damage or casualties have been reported.

Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation said the volcano had erupted 13 times between 2.46am and 12pm local time Sunday.

The agency had raised the volcano’s alert status to IV.

Residents warned to stay 17 kilometres away from the summit and should know the danger posed by potential lava flows and hot clouds up to 19 kilometres.

Mount Semeru is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes and Java Island’s highest peak at 3,676 metres.

It last erupted in December 2021, killing 69 people while 104 more suffered injuries. - Bernama