Indonesian police arrest suspected terrorist in West Java

JAKARTA: Indonesian Police have detained a suspected terrorist, who is actively supporting a militant group via social media, during an operation in Bekasi, West Java.

The suspect, who was found in possession of dozens of firearms and ammunition, was arrested on Monday by the anti-terrorism unit, Densus 88, in a residential area in North Bekasi.

Police’s spokesperson Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan disclosed that the individual identified by the initials DE and working at PT Kereta Api Indonesia, is believed to be a supporter of the Daesh terror group.

In a statement, he said DE has been spreading terror propaganda on Facebook and is also believed to be involved in fundraising.

The suspect plays the role of an administrator and creator of several Telegram channels that publish content related to global terrorism, which is then translated into Indonesian language.

“The police will continue to work towards identifying and addressing terrorism threats in order to maintain the security and order in society,” Ahmad said.-Bernama