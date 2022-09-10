Iran seizes ‘foreign’ fuel-smuggling ship

TEHRAN: Iranian naval forces have seized a foreign-registered ship they said was smuggling fuel in the Gulf and arrested its crew, state media reported on Saturday.

“A foreign vessel carrying 757,000 litres of smuggled fuel has been seized,“ the state broadcaster’s website quoted a commander of the Revolutionary Guards maritime forces as saying.

“The seven crew members, who are foreign nationals, have been arrested and handed over to judicial authorities,“ General Ramazan Zirahi added, without specifying their nationalities.

It is not known when the vessel was seized, or the flag it sailed under.

In recent months Iran has announced several operations targeting fuel smuggling in the Gulf, where a large amount of the world's oil is produced and shipped. - AFP