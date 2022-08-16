Israel admits to killing 5 Palestinian children in recent offensive

JERUSALEM: Israel acknowledged the killing of five Palestinian children in an aerial raid during the recent three-day offensive on the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported, quoting Israeli media report on Tuesday.

Defence Ministry officials confirmed Israel’s responsibility in the incident, which occurred on Aug 7 in a cemetery in the Jabaliya area, northern Gaza, leading to “the death of five minors on the last day of the recent hostilities,“ according to the Haaretz daily.

Initial accusations had blamed the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad for the incident after the failed launch of a rocket that landed back inside Gaza.

Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes against targets in Gaza on Aug 5, citing an “imminent threat of attack” by Islamic Jihad following rising tensions across the Palestinian territories.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 49 Palestinians, including 17 children and four women, were killed, while over 360 others were injured in the strikes.- Bernama