Israel's Netanyahu discharged from hospital after heart surgery

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (pix) has been released from hospital after heart surgery – hours ahead of a key parliamentary vote on his planned judicial reforms, reported German news agency (dpa).

The 73-year-old leader has left the Sheba Clinic near Tel Aviv, a government spokesperson says. He was fitted with a pacemaker during the weekend.

Netanyahu's release comes ahead of a crucial vote on a core part of his divisive judicial restructuring, which is scheduled for later on Monday in the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem.

While in hospital, Netanyahu met with opposition leader Yair Lapid as part of efforts by President Isaac Herzog to reach a last-minute compromise ahead of the vote. -Bernama