Israeli airstrikes kill, injure dozens in Gaza Strip

GAZA: Dozens of citizens were killed and others were injured Sunday evening in violent Israeli airstrikes on residential buildings and inhabited homes in various areas of the Gaza Strip, reported Palestine News Agency (WAFA).

Israeli warplanes bombed two houses in Beit Lahia town and Jabalia Camp, north of the Gaza Strip, according to sources.

Muhammad Al-Fateh Mosque in Beit Lahia was also bombed and totally destroyed by Israeli warplanes. Several people were injured in the attack and transferred to hospitals.

A number of citizens were also injured as a result of Israeli airstrikes on a house belonging to the Damida family in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli bombings targeted several homes in the Al-Saftawi area, north of Gaza City, killing around 15 citizens and injuring more than 30 others.

Israeli warplanes intensified their raids on the neighbourhoods of Gaza City and its northern parts. They also raided the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital in the Tal Al-Hawa neighbourhood, southwest of Gaza City, injuring some of the patients, injured and people seeking refuge at the hospital.

In addition, the Israeli jets bombed a home belonging to the Shamiya family in Al-Shati Refugee Camp, west of Gaza City, injuring dozens of people.

In the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis, the occupation aircraft bombed a house belonging to the Abu Sido family. They also bombed a house owned by the Al-Qedra family in Khan Younis, killing two people and injuring others.

In Rafah City, south of the Gaza Strip, Israeli airstrikes targeted a house belonging to the Kurd family, killing seven people and injuring dozens of others.

The occupation navy and its artillery also shelled, with dozens of missiles, multiple areas in the Gaza Strip, which killed and injured dozens of citizens inside their homes. - Bernama, Wafa