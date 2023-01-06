Israeli bombing victim dies after 22 years in a coma

TEL AVIV: An Israeli woman seriously wounded in the suicide bombing of a Jerusalem pizzeria 22 years ago has died, reported German news agency (dpa).

Chana Nachenberg had been in a coma since the attack. On Thursday, a spokesman for Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital confirmed the 53-year-old’s death.

Nachenberg, who was born in New York, was at the pizzeria with her two-year-old daughter. Her daughter survived the attack unharmed.

The bombing of the Sbarro pizzeria on August 9, 2001, is considered one of the most serious attacks during the Second Intifada, a major violent uprising by Palestinians. Fifteen people were killed and 130 injured when a Palestinian bomber detonated a nail-filled explosive device.

Among the dead were seven children and a pregnant woman.

A Palestinian accomplice of the assassin had been sentenced to a long prison term. However, she was released in a prisoner exchange programme in 2011 and now lives in Jordan.

The US requested her extradition because US citizens were among the victims of the attack. However, Jordan has refused. - Bernama