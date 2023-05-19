Italy flood death toll rises to 14

ROME: The confirmed death toll from the catastrophic floods in northern Italy has risen to 14 after the body of an elderly man was found in the city of Faenza on Friday, German news agency (dpa) quoted the ANSA and Adnkronos news agencies.

Evacuations of people in vulnerable areas of the Emilia-Romagna region continued, meanwhile, with those in areas threatened by the ongoing floods being asked to leave their homes. Authorities were primarily evacuating people from parts of Ravenna, the provincial capital.

Rains resumed in the area, raising concerns among residents. But the latest rainfall has not been “comparable” to the historic proportions which fell at the beginning of the week that caused rivers to burst their banks, the region’s vice president, Irene Priolo, told Italian TV.

Priolo, however, said she feared that the continued rain could lead to more landslides. -Bernama