Japan creates minister for startups post

TOKYO: Japan has created a new cabinet post of a minister for startups, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said on Monday, reported Sputnik.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (pix) today appointed Minister in Charge of New Capitalism Daishiro Yamagiwa as Minister for Startups.

“He will be responsible for collaborating with other ministers to create a ‘five-year startup plan’ by the end of the year in order to increase the number of startups and to develop this sphere so that the number of startups grows tenfold,“ Kihara said.

Nurturing startups is one of the pillars of the so-called “new capitalism” strategy pursued by Kishida which aims at boosting the economy and bridging social gaps. - Bernama