Japan Prime Minister postpones visit to Unga until Tuesday due to typhoon: Reports

Raging waters flow along the Sendai River in the wake of Typhoon Nanmadol in Isa, Kagoshima prefecture on September 19, 2022. Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in southwestern Japan late on September 18, as authorities urged millions of people to take shelter from the powerful storm’s high winds and torrential rain. AFPPIXRaging waters flow along the Sendai River in the wake of Typhoon Nanmadol in Isa, Kagoshima prefecture on September 19, 2022. Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in southwestern Japan late on September 18, as authorities urged millions of people to take shelter from the powerful storm’s high winds and torrential rain. AFPPIX

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) scheduled to start on Monday has been postponed until September 20 due to the Nanmadol typhoon, ravaging in southern and southwestern parts of the country, reported Sputnik.

The high-level week of the UNGA session will be held from September 20-26 in New York.

Kishida was set to depart for New York on Monday and stay in the United States until Thursday to deliver a speech at the 77th UNGA as well as hold several bilateral meetings with foreign officials, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

The typhoon has killed one person and injured 69 others, as of Monday morning, with Japan’s southwestern Kyushu Island reportedly affected the most.

Nanmadol is expected to proceed over the western coast of Japan, to move eastward and pass from west to east over the northern areas of Honshu Island by Tuesday morning. - Bernama