Japan says will strengthen maritime safety with Asean nations

ISTANBUL: Japan will strengthen maritime safety with Southeast Asian nations, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (pix) said on Wednesday, ahead of his summit with the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta.

Kishida also unveiled Japan’s plans to boost digitalisation cooperation with the regional nations and train at least 5,000 people over the next three years, reported Anadolu Agency, citing Kyodo News.

“Our nation will grow with Asean members by promoting technical cooperation with them,“ Kishida told Asean-Indo-Pacific Forum, as he unveiled the Japan-Asean comprehensive connectivity initiative.

Jakarta has been hosting the 43rd summit of Asean leaders since Monday. Japan is a dialogue partner with the regional bloc.

“Tokyo will also support efforts by each Asean member to digitalise infrastructure, enhance cybersecurity and strengthen supply chains for food and other products,“ Kishida added. -Bernama