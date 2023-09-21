Japanese Premier discusses Iran nuclear deal, Fukushima water with Iranian president

ISTANBUL: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (pix) held a summit meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in New York City on Wednesday.

The two leaders discussed the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, the release of radioactive water by Japan from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea and the Ukraine war as well as the situation in the Middle East and East Asia, Anadolu Agency cited a statement by the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Kishida told Raisi that Japan will continue its diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and stabilise the situation in the Middle East based on the historically friendly relationship between the two countries.

Iran seeks to “expand the bilateral relationship between Japan and Iran in various fields,” said Raisi.

The Japanese prime minister also emphasised “the importance of ensuring maritime security and the safety of navigation and explained Japan’s efforts in the field.”

Kishida also explained to Raisi Japan’s decision to discharge treated radioactive water into the sea.

Tokyo began releasing the wastewater into the sea last month, triggering a sharp reaction from China, which has banned seafood from Japan.

The statement said the two leaders “exchanged candid views” on the situation surrounding the 2015 signed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) -- the Iranian nuclear deal.

“Japan has been consistent in its support for the JCPOA and called on Iran to take constructive measures including the full and unconditional implementation of the joint statement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” Kishida said. -Bernama