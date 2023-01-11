Kyiv pleading with Washington to boost military aid: Reports

MOSCOW: Ukraine is pleading with Western countries, in particular the United States, to increase military support as Washington’s interest in helping Kyiv seems to be waning after the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive and the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Politico newspaper reported, reported Sputnik.

Ukrainian officials and their EU allies are struggling to achieve new weapons supplies and more training from the US after its military aid to Kyiv came under the risk of being stalled by the new leadership in the US House of Representatives, Politico reported on Tuesday.

During the recent visit to Washington in October, a Ukrainian delegation, in particular, asked for US Marine Corps training, additional air defences and more ATACMS missiles, the newspaper reported, adding that Kyiv understands that the coming winter and a possible pause in fighting would not be to its advantage.

Meanwhile, some Ukraine’s allies in the European Union are planning to travel to the US to persuade the White House that additional support for Kyiv will create jobs in the country, Politico said.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kyiv has thrown into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kyiv’s push had failed, with Ukraine suffering an estimated 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful so far. -Bernama