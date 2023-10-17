Lao Ministry reports new death as dengue fever cases keep growing

VIENTIANE: One new death from dengue fever was reported in Laos as the number of infections continued to grow across the Southeast Asian country, according to the Lao Ministry of Health, reported Xinhua.

The ministry has confirmed the country’s latest dengue fatality, a seven-year-old boy from Vientiane province, which brought the death toll from the virus to 18. So far this year, 30,853 cases have been recorded, according to a report by the Centre of Information and Education for Health under the ministry on Tuesday.

The report indicated that the highest number of dengue cases was reported in Oudomxay province at 5,293. Meanwhile, 4,621 cases have been confirmed in the Lao capital of Vientiane, and 3,742 cases in Khammuan province.

Health officials said even though the rainy season was nearly at an end, everyone should continue to comply with standard dengue prevention measures as more cases are being recorded every day.

The ministry has vowed to continue developing the capacity of medical professionals to provide better healthcare services in the battle to curb dengue fever.-Bernama