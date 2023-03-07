Laos sees increase in dengue cases in h1

VIENTIANE: Laos saw an increase in dengue fever cases in the first six months of this year, compared to the corresponding period of 2022.

From January to June 2023, Laos recorded 7,197 cases of dengue fever and the virus has caused one death, according to a report issued by the Centre of Information and Education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health on Monday.

According to the report, Oudomxay province recorded the highest number of dengue patients. Meanwhile, 6,047 cases and eight deaths were reported in the Southeast Asian country during the same period last year, reported Xinhua.

The number of deaths had declined because of government efforts to curb the spread of the virus and greater public awareness about ways to prevent mosquito bites.

Laos has been largely successful in preventing deaths from dengue in recent years through the improved diagnosis and treatment of the mosquito-borne illness at hospitals and dispensaries.

The Lao Ministry of Health has vowed to continue developing the capacity of doctors and nurses, aiming to improve healthcare services in the crucial battle against dengue fever, according to the report.-Bernama