Laos to sell electricity to Singapore

VIENTIANE: Laos will soon start selling electricity to Singapore under the Laos-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project (LTMS-PIP).

Xinhua reported, citing local daily Vientiane Times report on Monday, that a total of 100 MW will be supplied by Laos to Singapore.

The power purchase agreement was signed in Lao capital Vientiane on Friday by managing director of the Lao state-owned Electricite du Laos (EDL) Chanthaboun Soukaloun, and executive director of Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Janice Bong.

The ceremony at which the agreement was signed was attended by Laos Minister of Energy and Mines Daovong Phonekeo, Deputy Minister of Finance Phouthanouphet Saysombath, Singapore’s Ambassador to Laos Leow Siu Lin, government officials and representatives of the two parties.

In September 2014, Laos, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore had explored the idea of trading power beyond neighbouring countries through the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and ASEAN Power Grid (APG), Chanthaboun said.

“At first, this was only an idea, a vision, a dream and a goal to strengthen the power integration network within the region,“ Chanthaboun said.

In 2017, EDL embarked on a mission to sell power to Malaysia with the birth of the Laos, Thailand and Malaysia (LTM) project.

The project is a symbol of the good cooperation between EDL, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) of Malaysia.

“Today, we have reached our further goal of implementing the Laos, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore (LTMS) project to Singapore,“ he said.

Chanthaboun said he believed this project will be another remarkable milestone for the larger goal of realising the ASEAN Power Grid in the near future.

“Now, after working together for many years, we challenge ourselves to be the first four countries in the ASEAN region to purchase and sell power beyond the borders,“ he said. - Bernama