Leading Indian dancer Birju Maharaj dies

MUMBAI: Renowned Indian classical dancer Brijmohan Nath Mishra Maharaj, popularly known as Birju Maharaj, died late on Sunday night, his family said on Monday.

In a career spanning nearly six decades, Maharaj performed and taught Kathak, one of India’s eight major classical dance forms, and was considered its foremost exponent in the country.

Maharaj, 83, was at his residence in the capital New Delhi when he felt uneasy and was rushed to hospital. He died before reaching the hospital, his grand-daughter, Ragini, told the Hindu newspaper.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several members of his cabinet condoled Maharaj’s death.

“His passing is an irreparable loss to the entire art world,“ Modi said in a tweet. -Reuters